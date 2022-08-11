24 coal mines record 100% production in July

New Delhi, Aug 11 A total of 24 coal mines in the country recorded 100 per cent production in month of July as coal production went up by 11.37 per cent to 60.42 million tonnes (MT), officials said on Thursday.

According to the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during July this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 11.12 per cent and 44.37 per cent by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal, respectively.

However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51 per cent during the month.

Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was more than 100 per cent during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.51 per cent to 67.81 MT from 62.49 MT during July 2022 as compared to the previous year.

During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 8.17 per cent and 40.78 per cent by dispatching 54.54 and 9.91 MT, respectively.

The power utilities despatch has grown by 17.09 per cent to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to increase in power demand.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 4.76 per cent in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29 per cent higher than in July 2021.

