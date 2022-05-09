3 killed in shooting amid Philippines polls

Manila, May 9 Amid ongoing voting to elect a new President of the Philippines, three people were killed and one injured during a shooting incident near a polling centre in Maguindanao province on Monday, the military said.

The military said the attackers on board two vans opened fire at the peacekeepers assisting the voting process in Buluan town at around 7.25 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the military, the victims were supporters of a local politician running for Mayor in the town.

The Commission on Elections also reported another shooting incident on Monday morning in Sumisip town in Basilan province.

The poll body said there were no casualties in the attack.

Earlier Monday, police reported at least eight persons were injured in grenade explosions in Maguindanao province on Sunday night, on the eve of the election.

Police said the explosions hit Datu Unsay town, and another one hit nearby Shariff Aguak town.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Police are looking into the attacks in the areas tagged as "hot spots".

Authorities said the eruption of violence in these areas did not disrupt the voting process.

Over 65.7 million Filipinos are eligible to vote on Monday to elect a new President, Vice President, 12 Senators, more than 300 members of the House of Representatives, and over 17,000 local officials.

