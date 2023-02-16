3 self-styled leaders arrested in Kashmir
By IANS | Published: February 16, 2023 12:54 PM 2023-02-16T12:54:03+5:30 2023-02-16T13:15:32+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 16 The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three self-styled leaders, who the police claim, had ...
Srinagar, Feb 16 The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three self-styled leaders, who the police claim, had threatened media persons and given anti-national statements, police said on Thursday.
The three had media persons on Wednesday.
"Three miscreants, namely Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather and Umar Majeed Wani, were arrested. They were self-styled leaders and had threatened and intimidated media persons, and gave an anti-national byte yesterday in a press conference," police said.
An FIR has been registered and the police have started the investigation.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app