3 terrorists killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 3 Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Sunday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

"During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered," the statement added.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

