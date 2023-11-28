3-year-old twins, mother among 11 hostages released by Hamas (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 28 The eleven hostages who were released by Hamas on Monday include three-year-old twins and their mother.

The twins, Emma Alony Cunio and Yuli Alony Cunio, are from Kibbutz Nir. While their mother Sharon Aloni Cunio was released along with the children, their father David is still in captivity. David‘s brother Ariel is also in the custody of Hamas.

Sharon was a personal legal advisor to the head of Eshkol Regional Council while her husband David was a movie actor.

