332 candidates in fray for 2022 Goa Assembly elections
By ANI | Published: January 30, 2022 12:13 PM2022-01-30T12:13:24+5:302022-01-30T12:20:08+5:30
A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.
A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.
The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 31, 2022.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app