332 candidates in fray for 2022 Goa Assembly elections

A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.

The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 31, 2022.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

