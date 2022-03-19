4 Afghan kids killed in unexploded ordnance blast

Kabul, March 19 Four children have been killed by an unexploded ordnance blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Shah Wali Kot district when an Explosive Remnant of War (ERW) was detonated when the children were playing in a village, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The term ERW refers to unexploded ordnance (UXO) and abandoned explosive ordnance (AXO) by Afghan officials.

Landmines, anti-personnel mines as well as ERWs left behind from wars kill or maim about 120 people every month in the post-conflict country, according to official sources.

On Friday, two civil were killed and three others wounded when an ERW exploded in eastern Paktia province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor