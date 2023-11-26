4-yr-old Israeli-US girl whose parents were killed in Oct 7 attacks released

Tel Aviv, Nov 26 Four-year-old Israeli-US girl Avigail Edan, whose parents were killed in the October 7 attacks, is among the 14 hostages released by Hamas.

Avigal's father Roee Edan, who was a photographer with the Ynet news of Israel, had run out of the house on October 7 to film the developments outside.

However, by that time, the Hamas terror operatives entered his home and killed his wife, Smadar Edan.

Roee Edan was shot by the Hamas members and he later died in a hospital.

Avigail Edan had hid in their neighbour's home but the Hamas men found her, and kidnapped her.

Her brother Michael and sister Amalya, had hid for close to 14 hours in the closet of their bathroom and spoke to an ambulance staffer who asked them to keep quiet and not to open the door till "good people came".

Michael (9) and Amalya (6) are now with their uncle and aunt.

