44% people feel pact between Gehlot, Pilot will prove to be a masterstroke for Cong in Raj Assembly polls

New Delhi, July 28 About 44 per cent people in Rajasthan feel that the pact between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot will prove to be a masterstroke in the assembly elections this year for the Congress, an opinion poll said on Friday.

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 and July 25 in all the 200 assembly seats of the desert state on 14,085 people, asked whether the pact between Gehlot and Pilot will prove to be a masterstroke for the Congress party.

The survey said, 44.6 per cent people feel that the pact will prove to be a masterstroke for the Congress while 34.8 per cent people felt otherwise.

It said that 37 1 per cent of the BJP people felt that the pact will prove to be a masterstroke, while 58.6 per cent of the grand old party people and 37.3 per cent others too felt the same.

The opinion poll also said that 34.8 per cent felt that the pact between Gehlot and Pilot won't prove.to be a masterstroke.

It said that 41.7 per cent people of the BJP, 23.1 per cent people of the Congress, 33.3 per cent others also felt that the pact will not prove to be a masterstroke.

20.7 per cent people said that they don't know if the pact will prove to be a masterstroke or not.

It said that 21.1 per cent BJP people, 18.3 per cent Congress people and 29.3 per cent others said they don't know.

The Congress brought the two warring leaders altogether in May this year. The two had openly criticised each other in the past.

Pilot was stripped of the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan unit chief after he rebelled against the party in 2020.

The assembly polls are scheduled later this year where the Congress is looking to break the tradition of alternate governments. The BJP is also trying to make a comeback in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor