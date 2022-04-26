45 cr people lost hope of getting jobs due to Modi's masterstrokes: Rahul

New Delhi, April 26 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over unemployment in the country saying that 45 crore people have lost hope of getting a job.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "New India's new slogan is in every house there is unemployment. In 75 years, Modiji is the first prime minister on whose "masterstrokes" 45 crore people have lost hope of getting jobs."

The Congress has been targeting the government on unemployment and inflation in the country.

Mallikarjun Kharge had said: "At 7%, Inflation is now highest in 17 months. I humbly request @narendramodi ji to immediately withdraw these 'Achhe Din'. People of India have had enough of 'good times'."

The grand-old party has been criticising the Narendra Modi-led government for the inflation and squarely blamed it for the unabated price hikes in fuels and other essentials.

Several reports suggest that with higher food price pressure in the near term (summer effect, international prices, higher transport cost, supply chains) and persistent input cost pressure in the non-food segment, inflation is likely to cross 6 per cent in FY23.

