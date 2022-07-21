4,754 votes cast for Presidential poll, 53 invalid

New Delhi, July 21 A total of 4,754 votes were cast for the Presidential election, the process of which concluded on Thursday with the declaration of result.

The final tally showed that of the total votes cast, 4,701 were valid and 53 were invalid.

Droupadi Murmu, the NDA nominee who won the election to become the 15th President of India, bagged 2,824 first preference votes, the value of which stood at 6,76,803. The cut-off mark for victory was was 5,28,491. Joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha managed 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.

The counting of votes commenced at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Room No. 63 of the Parliament House. The ballot box used in the Parliament House was first opened, followed by those from the states where MPs had cast their votes.

During scrutiny, the valid and invalid ballot papers were separated and the value of first preference votes polled in favour of each candidate was determined.

Overall, the 16th Presidential election was conducted in a free, fair and orderly manner in the Parliament House and across all the state capitals.

