500 graduates join police forces in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul, March 27 Some 500 people have been commissioned to the police forces in Afghanistan's Kandahar province after receiving training, the Taliban government said in a statement on Sunday.

The professional policemen graduated from the Kandahar Police Training Centre on Saturday after one month of professional training, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The newly-trained personnel participated in a parade during a graduation ceremony, and demonstrated their ability to combat drug trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor