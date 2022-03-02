5.3 magnitude quake hits San Cristobal Amatlan, Mexico

New York, March 2 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 2 km southeast of San Cristobal Amatlan, Mexico at 19.35 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 48.53 km, was initially determined to be at 16.3096 degrees north latitude and 96.3878 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor