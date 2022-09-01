5.5-magnitude quake hits south of Fiji Island

New York, Sep 1 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 9:45 p.m, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake took place on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 21.5595 degrees south latitude and 175.5976 degrees east longitude.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor