5.7 magnitude quake hits 230 km NE of Neiafu, Tonga

Hong Kong, July 16 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 230 km NE of Neiafu, Tonga at 03:25:50 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 57.3 km, was initially determined to be at 17.416 degrees south latitude and 172.236 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

