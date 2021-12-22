5.9 magnitude quake hits 57 km East Port Alsworth, Alaska

New York, Dec 22 A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted 57 km East of Port Alsworth, Alaska at 22:42:14 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 133.5 km, was initially determined to be at 60.157 degrees north latitude and 153.285 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor