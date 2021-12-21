6.2-magnitude quake hits California

San Francisco, Dec 21 An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 38 km west of Petrolia at 12.10 p.m. on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency citing the USGS.

The epicentre, with a depth of 9.3 km, was determined to be at 40.315 degrees north latitude and 124.739 degrees west longitude.

"A tsunami is not expected," the US Tsunami Warning Centers said after the quake.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued and there is a low likelihood of casualties, according to the USGS.

"Some damage is possible and the impact should be relatively localised," it said.

The area last suffered an earthquake of a similar magnitude in 1993, when one person died, according to the USGS.

The USGS added that recent earthquakes in the area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

