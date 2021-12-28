7 killed, 9 injured in Philippine road accident

Manila, Dec 28 A bus rammed into a motorcycle with an attached passenger cab in Pampanga province in the Philippines, killing seven people and injuring nine others, local police has said.

After hitting the tricycle on Sunday afternoon, the bus plowed into a waiting shed and an electric post in Lubao town. The deceased victims include a 1-year-old child and the driver of the tricycle, the police added on Monday.

Initial investigation showed the bus was headed south from Bataan province when the fatal accident happened, Xinhua news agency reported.

Witnesses said the bus sped up after hitting the tricycle and the shed but grounded to a halt when it hit an electric post.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

