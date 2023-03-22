7 Non BJP CM's skip Kejriwal's G-8 meeting invitation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 22 : The meeting of the Chief Ministers of eight non-BJP-ruled states in Delhi was cancelled due to the unavailability of the Chief Ministers from the event.

Among those who were invited apart from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, no one confirmed their presence at the event.

The meeting was to be convened at the invitation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a letter dated March 5, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that the Progressive Chief Ministers' Group of India or G-8 would convene its inaugural meeting in Delhi on March 18.

On the cancellation of the meeting, Delhi Govt Minister Gopal Rai said that talks are going on between opposition parties to unite against BJP and Central Government.

While speaking to , Gopal Rai said, "All kinds of efforts and talks are going on. In this whole country, not only the parties but also the people who believe in the democracy of country, who believe in the Constitution of the country, all of them have uneasiness in their minds. Efforts are being made in different ways, but the public has to decide".

"It is unknown whether this front name will be the first, second or third front, but it is a matter of the country. There is restlessness among the people of the country, and efforts are being made to find a solution by talking to each other," he added.

As mentioned in the letter apart from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were the potential participants of this event.

According to this letter, the first meeting of this group was to be held at 7 pm on March 18 at Kapurthala House in Delhi. A press conference was to be held on behalf of this group of Chief Ministers at Kapurthala House at 11 am on March 19.

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in his letter that this meeting would mark a new beginning for opposition leaders in the country.

"Let us come together to mark a new beginning for our states and our country," Kejriwal said.

Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that LG had no right to raise any objection to the Budget.

"According to the law, the Central government has no right to interfere in the Delhi budget. Whatever it did was unconstitutional. But we don't want to fight with the government. We satisfied their ego, they sent four points. We gave the answers to all four and they passed the Budget. You could have passed it yesterday," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

