71 houses need to be demolished for smooth passage of Kolkata East-West Metro: Experts

Kolkata, Oct 20 As many as 71 residential buildings in central Kolkata's congested Bowbazar area need to be demolished to ensure a smooth passage for the underground tunnel of Kolkata East-Metro Line that will connect Esplanade with Sealdah, a committee of experts from the Jadavpur University has advised the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

On October 14, as many 14 residential buildings in the area developed cracks following water leakage at the cross-passage of the underground tunnel adjacent to those houses, resulting in the displacement of 142 residents.

"After cracks developed on May 12 in 10 residential buildings in the locality, the KMC sought the advice of an expert committee from Jadavpur University in the matter. The committee submitted its interim report to the KMC in September end, in which it suggested demolition of 71 residential buildings in the area," Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Thursday.

The Mayor also admitted that these 71 buildings are in extremely dilapidated condition.

"However, the problem is that the residents of these buildings cannot be allotted the same space that they are enjoying in those buildings that need to be demolished. Fltas have to be provided as alternatives. But the residents are unwilling to shift to flats permanently. There is a need for dialogue with the house owners on this count," Hakim said.

