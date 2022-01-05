75 lakh citizens to perform Surya Namaskar globally on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi, Jan 5 Around 75 lakh people will perform Surya Namaskar globally on this Makar Sankranti to make the occasion special, the Ayush Ministry said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, 75 lakh people will perform Surya Namaskar globally. The other ministries of the government will also join in on the occasion.

"Enhancing immunity level among citizens has become the need of the hour as Covid cases are rising. The ministry aims to encourage more and more people to perform Surya Namaskar that helps in strengthening not only the body, but also the mind," Sonowal said.

He said the ministry is ready to play a crucial role again this year in popularising the use of yoga, ayurveda, homeopathy, siddha, naturopathy and Unani systems of medicine amid the pandemic to boost natural immunity in people.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, the minister asked the officials to expand the scope of Ayush campaign in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. The Minister of State for Ayush, Munjapara Mahendrabhai, was also present in the meeting.

