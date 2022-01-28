78 days in jail gave opportunity to introspect: Cong candidate in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 28 Seventy eight days in jail gave an opportunity to introspect, to understand yourself and spare time for self reflection that helped improve mental and physical health. Of course, he lost seven kgs weight also.

These were the observations of two-time legislator and Congress firebrand candidate from Bholath assembly constituency, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Friday, who a day earlier got regular bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was released from a Patiala jail.

He was arrested in connection with a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate on November 11, 2021.

After being released from jail, Khaira blamed the BJP-led central government for putting rivals behind bars owing to 'political vendetta'.

"I was booked in the money-laundering case that is a 'shocking abuse of power and authority by subverting' the process of law," Khaira told the media on his release.

He said he was booked as part of a "political vendetta" and a "witch-hunt" as he was vocal during the year-long agitation of farmers against the now repealed three central agricultural laws.

"I also took my stand aggressively against the UAPA

