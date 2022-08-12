783.46% higher penalty collected from ticketless rly passengers in NE

Guwahati, Aug 12 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has collected 783.46 per cent higher penalty from ticketless passengers or travellers with irregular tickets in January to July this year compared to the same period of last year, officials said on Friday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that penalty cases increased by 439.33 per cent in January to July this year compared to the same period of last year.

He said that during 15,213 instances of ticket checking drives from January to July this year, an amount of Rs 35.71 crore was collected as fine from the 4.98 lakh ticketless passengers or travellers with irregular tickets.

Rs 4.05 crore had been collected as penalty from the ticketless passengers or travellers with irregular tickets during January to July last year.

Altogether, 3,956 un-booked luggage cases were also detected and a fine of Rs 7 lakh has been realised in this connection, De said.

According to the official, travelling without a proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may levy excess charge and fare.

In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, he or she shall be in default of payment and will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

