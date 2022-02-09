80 civic bodies in Assam to go polls on March 6

Guwahati, Feb 9 The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the elections to the 80 Municipal Boards across the state.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar announcing the poll schedule of the 80 civic bodies said that the elections would be held on March 6 and the results would be declared on March 9.

The last date of filing of nominations would be February 15 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be February 20.

Kumar said hat the Electronic Voting Machines would be used in all the polling stations.

The, SEC, said that in view of the Covid situation, the commission has banned road shows, along-with cycle, motorcycle and and processions in the 36 district and sub-divisional towns where the elections to the civic bodies would be held.

Kumar said that on February 15, the commission would review the Covid situation.

"If there is any change in the Covid guidelines by the state government... the commission would accordingly review it. At a time, 15 people along with candidates can move in door-to-door campaigning," the SEC said.

