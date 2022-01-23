A day after political drama, Digvijaya, Nath meet MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 23 A day after 'chance' meeting of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday met the Chief Minister at his official residence along with Nath.

The development came following a political drama on Saturday after Digvijaya Singh sat on protest outside CM's official residence, alleging that he was not given an appointment to meet the Chief Minister to discuss the plight of people affected by Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects. Surprisingly, when Singh was on dharna, Nath was meeting CM at a state hangar.

After meeting Chouhan on Sunday, Singh said he has been seeking an appointment to meet him (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) but he did not give time. Singh also clarified that he was given an appointment for January 21 but it was cancelled suddenly by the CMO.

"I had spoken to the CM office. It was not my mistake if officials didn't inform me (about cancellation of the meeting). I was writing letters to Chouhan on the issue of the project-affected people," Singh added.

Nath, who was also present in the meeting, said that they together apprised the Chief Minister about some irregularities in the survey and compensation for farmers whose lands were acquired for Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects.

He alleged that the government is not looking after farmers whose crops were damaged due to hailstorm and unprecedented spells of heavy rain last week in several parts of the state.

"The farmers are distressed as they are not getting fertilisers, seeds and fair price for their produce in MP whereas their land is being taken away for big projects," Nath said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor