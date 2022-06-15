Aaditya Thackeray feels 'spiritually enhanced' after darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Lucknow/Mumbai, June 15 Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday took a solemn 'darshan' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as part of his visit to the holy town.

Sporting a sparkling saffron 'kurta' and an auspicious yellow shawl with Hindu verses printed on it, Thackeray Jr. knelt on the floor at the Ram Lalla site and offered prayers there.

He was accompanied by Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, several other party leaders and office-bearers from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Later, in a media interaction, Aditya Thackeray termed his experiences at the different venues in Ayodhya including Hanuman Temple darshan, as 'divine and spiritually exhilarating'.

"With a large number of devotees coming here from Maharashtra, we are making efforts to construct a 'Maharashtra Sadan' here for their lodging-boarding," said Aditya Thackeray.

After the Ram Lalla darshan, Thackeray Jr. went and viewed the work on the upcoming grand Lord Ram Temple and then was offered a 'maha-prashad' by various priests and holy men.

On Wednesday evening, he is scheduled to perform the 'Saryu Aarti' as the final engagement of his day-long Ayodhya visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, a large number of Shiva Sainiks accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Thackeray Jr, many carrying the party flags or banners and raising full-throated cries of 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he reciprocated.

"Ayodhya is a place of faith for all... it's linked to Lord Ram. I have come here several times in the past few years in 2018, and 2019. I am looking forward to my visit. My current visit is only for seeking darshan and blessings of Ram Lalla, there is no politics behind it," said Aditya, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Hundreds of Sena activists from Maharashtra and also Uttar Pradesh are accompanying Thackeray Jr. who left Lucknow and reached Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon with a long motorcade, in the high-profile and keenly watched the visit.

The trip followed a preparatory tour by Raut, Minister Shinde and others here on June 6, besides coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena leaders.

Raut, who had camped here since Tuesday, reiterated that the Sena has a long association with Ayodhya, since the struggle for the temple started and even later.

"We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here. Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with a divine energy," said Raut.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had come to Ayodhya when he was not holding any office, and later paid a visit after becoming the Chief Minister.

