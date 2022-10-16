Aam Aadmi Clinics provide treatment to three lakh patients in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ambitious programme 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' has achieved a milestone by providing healthcare services to more than three lakh patients in just two months of its onset, Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said on Sunday.

He said over 7,000 people are availing healthcare facilities every day in 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which have proved a boon, especially for the OPD patients who were not visiting government health facilities due to fear of standing in long queues.

The number of patients has reached 3,47,193 from August 15 to October 15, with 45,570 clinical tests across the state, said the minister, adding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's initiative is bringing a revolution in the healthcare sector as 90 per cent of the patients of the state are getting treatment from these clinics, which further reduced the burden in hospitals.

The Health Minister said 100 medicines and 41 basic lab testing facilities are being provided at these clinics. He said SAS Nagar is moving ahead among the districts to provide health services to the maximum number of patients.

As per latest data, total 51,000 patients have been treated and 6,442 lab tests have been done in SAS Nagar, while Ludhiana district remained second with treatment of 41,702 patients and 4,435 clinical tests.

Similarly, Amritsar district bagged the third position with 29,440 patients and 3,622 clinical tests.

Jauramajra said the government will soon set up more such clinics across the state after establishing a network of such 100 clinics, 65 in urban and 35 in rural areas, for providing free healthcare services.

He said these clinics have revived the health system as people are getting free quality health services near their homes. Now the patients can avail healthcare services by visiting the clinics or online appointment.

