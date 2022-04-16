AAP a party of corrupt, goons and anti-nationals: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, April 16 As the war of words escalated with Arvind Kejriwal's party over felicitation of the accused involved in alleged vandalism at Delhi Chief Minister's residence, Delhi BJP leaders hit back and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a party of 'corrupt', 'goons' and 'anti-nationals'.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that AAP is a party of middlemen, goons, corrupt and anti-nationals.

Hitting out at the AAP, Chahal citied names of its MLAs booked by the police under various charges, and alleged that it was not appointing Lokayukta fearing they will loose their membership of the Assembly.

Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tewari said that 38 MLAs of AAP have serious cases registered against them and this is the reason why Kejriwal has not appointed a Lokayukta so far because he knows if it were to happen his MLAs will be expelled from the Assembly.

Chahal noted that there was no need for any BJP worker to take certificate from AAP leaders who themselves faced charges.

"In fact, Kejriwal himself has 13 cases against him; Amantullah Khan has 12 cases, while the list is still long and includes names of Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti besides others who have separate cases registered against them in various charges," Chahal said in a press conference with Tewari.

The two sides crossed swords after eight BJYM activists who were accused of vandalism outside Kejriwal's residence during a protest last month, were felicitated after their release by Delhi BJP president at party office on Thursday.

