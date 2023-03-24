AAP appoints new national joint secretaries

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed five national joint secretaries.

Sudhir Vagh, Umesh Makwana, Hemant Khava, Bhupat Bhay and Pankaj Singh were appointed as national joint secretaries of AAP.

Sudhir Vagh, Umesh Makwana, Hemant Khava and Bhupat Bhay are AAP MLAs from Gujarat while Pankaj Singh is the former president of AAP Madhya Pradesh.

The development comes ahead of the assembly elections to be held in several states this year.

