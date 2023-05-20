AAP appoints seven vice-presidents in Delhi

May 20, 2023

AAP appoints seven vice-presidents in Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Delhi unit by appointing seven vice-presidents.

The seven vice-presidents are Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta and Kuldeep Kumar.

The party termed the appointment of vice-presidents as a regular process.

