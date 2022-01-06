AAP cancels election rallies in poll-bound UP amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Aam Aadmi Party has canceled its election rallies which were scheduled to be held in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on January 8, 9, and 10 owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

This information holds importance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

The official statement of the party said, "Aam Aadmi Party has canceled its election rallies and meetings in Uttar Pradesh in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, Kejriwal's public meeting that was scheduled to be held in Banaras on January 8 will be held virtually. AAP MP Sanjay Singh will address the public meeting online, the statement said.

Proposed Aam Aadmi Party's public meeting on January 9 in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and January 10 in Jewar, Noida stands postponed at the moment. The next date of these public meetings has not been announced yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement saying that due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the party has postponed the proposed large rallies and public meetings in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. At present, no major rally or public meeting will be organized by the party till the situation becomes normal. Till then, the party will hold virtual public meetings.

On January 4, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. The Delhi Chief Minister said he had "mild symptoms".

