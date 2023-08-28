AAP counters BJP's allegations into irregularities in recruitment of principals in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi, Aug 28 Countering the allegations levelled by the BJP regarding irregularities in the recruitment of principals in Delhi government schools, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the saffron party has issues with the Kejriwal government's remarkable transformation of government schools in just eight years in the national capital.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the BJP doesn't want children from poor families to receive quality education.

"The BJP doesn't seem willing to compete with the AAP in terms of development; that's why they're trying everything possible to hinder the AAP's progress. While they hold power in other states and have the option to compete, they choose not to," Kakkar added.

"A few days ago, a tragic video surfaced on the internet showing a teacher propagating hate among students in a BJP-ruled state. It appears that the BJP wants the youth of the country to fight each other in the name of religion and caste, possibly due to their inability to provide employment opportunities to educated youth. This illustrates the state of education in BJP-ruled states," the AAP spokesperson said.

