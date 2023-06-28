AAP extends support to Uniform Civil Code, says there should be wide consultation with all religions

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Extending their support to Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday stated that there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations.

Talking to ANI, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said, "We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built."

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Earlier, batting for the UCC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign.

The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.

He said that appeasement politics had left many people behind, including the Pasmanda Muslims.

"Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics" PM Modi said.

"If they were really supportive of Muslims the Muslim brothers would not be poor or deprived...Supreme Court has also asked for the implementation of the UCC. But these people are hungry only for vote bank," Modi said accusing the Opposition in the country of employing vote-bank politics of appeasement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor