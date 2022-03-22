AAP government will fulfil its promises, says Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state will fulfil promises made during the campaign for assembly polls.

Assuming the charge of his office here at Civil Secretariat, Harbhajan Singh said that the state government "will revive the pristine glory of the state and will uplift the downtrodden sections of the society".

Talking with media persons, Harbhajan Singh said the state government will work to provide employment and eradicate drug addiction.

He also said that historical buildings direly needed maintenance and he will take care of these on a priority basis.

Harbhajan Singh, MLA from Jandiala Assembly constituency, had become an Excise and Taxation Officer in 2012 and took voluntary retirement from the post of ETO in 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

