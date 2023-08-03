AAP govt to launch 'Business Blasters' for Delhi ITIs soon: Atishi

New Delhi, Aug 3 Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday announced that the AAP government will soon launch its 'Business Blasters' programme also for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the national capital. The programme is Kejriwal government’s flagship initiative to nurture an entrepreneurial culture among students.

Atishi made the announcement while felicitating the winners of the 'ITI Innovate', a 'skill-a-thon' for Delhi ITIs.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) organised the three-day 'skill-a-thon' event at four ITI clusters across Delhi. The goal was to promote innovation and provide a platform for ITI students to showcase their skills.

The event brought together students, industry experts, and educators who collaboratively worked on solving real-world challenges in domains such as construction and building technology, social and personal services, creative arts and fashion, manufacturing and engineering technology, and information and communications technology.

Congratulating the students for their participation in the event, Atishi said: "This skill-a-thon has provided a platform for our ITI students to showcase their inner talents to the industry and build their confidence."

Atishi said: "Students studying in government ITIs often lack confidence in their own talents. This skill-a-thon is beginning to help our students realize their potential and demonstrate that there is no dearth of talent in them. I am pleased to share that the projects designed by the ITI students in this skill-a-thon are highly innovative and can compete with those from premier engineering colleges in this country. The key takeaway from this event is that our students in Delhi ITIs are just as capable as anyone else across the world."

Referring to a project on self-charging cars presented by ITI students at the event, the she noted that while the world is focusing on electric cars, Delhi ITI students are already ahead of the curve in designing self-charging cars. "They are exploring projects similar to those being tested by international companies like Tesla in their labs."

About Business Blasters programmes for ITIs, she said: "I am hopeful that with the introduction of Business Blasters in Delhi ITIs, we will soon see CEOs and CTOs of major multinational corporations emerging from here."

