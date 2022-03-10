AAP juggernaut flattens SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, family

By IANS | Published: March 10, 2022 09:09 PM2022-03-10T21:09:02+5:302022-03-10T21:25:07+5:30

Chandigarh, March 10 The century old regional political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published ...

AAP juggernaut flattens SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, family | AAP juggernaut flattens SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, family

AAP juggernaut flattens SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, family

Next

Chandigarh, March 10 The century old regional political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Shiromani Akali DalAll india shiromani singh sabhaS sukhbir singh badalShiromani akaliAll sikh gurdwara management committeeShiromani akali dal partyAll gurudwara management committeeBjp-punjab lok congress-shiromani akali dal