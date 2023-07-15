AAP labels Delhi floods as BJP’s “conspiracy”; Haryana govt hits back

New Delhi [India], July 15 : As some parts of Delhi still continued to be immersed in flood water causing waterlogging and traffic snarls, the Aam Adami Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government of orchestrating a conspiracy to flood the city with the water of Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

Notably, the blame game between Delhi and Haryana governments continued over the floods in Delhi.

Having accused the BJP for flooding the city, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday questioned the haryana government over the water not being released to the other states especially the eastern canal which goes to UP.

“Hathni Kund barrage diverts water to three different canals- eastern canal, western canal and to Yamuna. The water of the western canal comes to Delhi so they keep releasing water into it and the same with Yamuna. But they are not releasing water into the eastern canal which goes to UP. What is the reason for this? This is a conspiracy against Delhi. The BJP-led central government is conspiring to flood Delhi,” he said while speaking to ANI.

“It hasn’t rained in Delhi since July 10, but Delhi is still flooded. Water is forcefully being diverted into Delhi,” Saurabh Bharadwaj added.

Bharadwaj further said that the Delhi government has informed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about the situation of the city amid floods.

"CM Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding flood and relief work in Delhi...Relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up and facilities like food, electricity, water and medical will be provided to them...Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from Hathini Kund Barrage to Delhi.

“There is good news for Delhi’s people that the water level of River Yamuna is decreasing...It is a big question why all the water was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released for the water that goes to UP and Haryana from Hathini Kund Barrage... Haryana will have to answer for this,” Atishi said.

However, hitting back at the Delhi government, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that his government is not “blaming” anyone though it too is receiving water from other states.

"In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements,” Anil Vij said while talking to ANI.

He further said since several districts of Haryana bordering Delhi are receiving heavy water leading to a flood-like situation why would the state government deliberately release water?

“All the villages and cities on the banks of the Yamuna have received the same amount of water. Why would we deliberately release water in our districts?” he added.

The blame game between Delhi and Haryana governments continued over the floods in Delhi with Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal escalating the matter further claiming that illegal encroachments in the National Capital were responsible for the inundation.

“We don't have any dam, the water that comes, flows down to Delhi, Agra, Allahabad, and then goes down the ocean. Aam Aadmi Party tries to evade its duties. The water flow increased earlier as well but, the Yamuna basin was broad earlier, now illegal possessions and constructions have been done alongside the Yamuna which led to its shrinking and high water level,” he said while talking to ANI.

“The root cause behind the inundation in Delhi is illegal encroachments,” Dalal added.

Meanwhile, speaking on water being discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage, Haryana to the Eastern Yamuna Canal (EYC) and Western Yamuna Canal (WYC), Haryana Irrigation Department Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) said that water is released into the Yamuna as soon as the water level crosses 1 lakh cusecs as the irrigation department works on a demand basis, hence, during flood situation the EYC and WYC gates were closed.

“We release water into the Yamuna as soon as the water level crosses 1 lakh cusecs. We work on the basis of demand. Right now its demand is low, so we have released less water. As soon as the demand increases, we will release more water. In case of flood, we close the gates of EYC and WYC as during flood, wood logs, and stones damage our gates,” he said.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, today.

Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.

Later in the day, Delhi traffic police said that traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover.

"Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said.

