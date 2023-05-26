AAP makes organisational rejig; Sushil Gupta made Haryana chief, Chaudhary Nirmal Singh National Joint Secretary

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an organisational rejig with Sushil Gupta being appointed as state president of its Haryana unit and its Haryana leader Chaudhary Nirmal Singh as National Joint Secretary.

"The Party hereby announces Sri Choudhary Nirmal Singh as the National Joint Secretary. We wish him all the best for his new responsibility," The Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle said on Thursday.

For the Haryana state unit, AAP announced a new senior vice president and three new vice presidents as well.

Anurag Dhanda has been appointed Senior Vice President while Balbir Singh Saini, Banta Singh Valmiki and Chitra Sarwara are Vice Presidents.

These changes are made amid its increased focus on Haryana to get a good result there in both the Lok Sabha election and the state's assembly election which is also due in 2024.

