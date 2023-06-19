AAP MLA calls for strict adherence to fire safety measures in Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi, June 19

New Delhi, June 19 Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey has instructed officials to strictly ensure that all the commercial establishments operating in Mukherjee Nagar are following building and fire safety procedures and have safety measures in place.

He held a meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Fire Department, and Tata Power DDL to discuss the recent fire incident at a coaching centre and assess the safety measures as well as building and fire safety norms.

He mentioned that all the concerned departments under the Delhi Government were quick to respond, thus preventing any unwarranted situation from occurring.

