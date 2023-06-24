AAP questions BJP's silence over stabbing incident in Delhi's Brijpuri

New Delhi, June 24 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again raised questions about the law and order situation in the national capital after a man and his cousin were stabbed by their neighbour in the Brijpuri area in north-east Delhi.

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told that the silence of the BJP was questionable.

"LG has failed, we want the Centre to hand us over the Delhi Police," she said.

She questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as to why it remained silent on the Brijpuri case.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area by the authorities concerned to prevent any untoward incident.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on Friday around 10 p.m., Rahul (20) and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D Block, Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School, Gali No. 7 in Brijpuri.

"One Mohammad Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, had an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Sonu also sustained injuries in his arms," said the official.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dayalpur police station," the official added.

"A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend Zaid, who is on the run," the official further stated.



