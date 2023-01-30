AAP, RJD seek discussion on Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 30 Opposition parties like AAP and RJD on Monday sought discussion on the Adani group issue and research firm Hindenburg's report on the matter during the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament, which commences from Tuesday.

These parties raised the matter during the all-party meeting, which was convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, on the eve of the budget session.

The Congress skipped the meeting.

There has been a political storm over the US-based research firm Hindenburg's report which has raised concern about the possibility of Adani Group companies' shares declining from their current levels owing to high valuations.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told mediaperson after the all-party meeting that he urged the government to discuss the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The AAP leader further claimed that parties like RJD, CPI, CPIM and DMK also sought a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) is also learnt to have supported the demand.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay told mediapersons that if the Adani issue comes up in the Business Advisory Committee's (BAC) meeting, then they would raise it in Parliament.

TMC also raised the issue of banning screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bandyopadhyay expressed disappointment over the fact that issues like rising unemployment and women empowerment are not raised in Parliament.

Bahujan Samaj Party raised the issue of Chinese intrusion and sought discussion on it in the Parliament.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah raised the issue of safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised the issue of parole given to Dera Sachha Sauda chief Ram Rahim.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting that opposition parties raised several issues during the meeting, which the government is ready to discuss in Parliament as per rules.

On being asked about Congress party's absence from the meeting, Joshi said that it had informed them in writing that they are stuck in Kashmir due to inclement weather (where Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated on Monday) and will meet him on Tuesday separately.

A total of 37 leaders from 27 parties participated in the all-party meeting on Monday.

