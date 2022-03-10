AAP's Charanjit leads against Cong's Charanjit in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab

New Delhi, March 10 Aam Aadmi Party's Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab by 1,980 votes against state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a nerve-racking contest.

As per the Election Commission update at 11.30 a.m., CM Channi has so far secured 30,880 votes while AAP candidate Charanjit Singh has till now received 32,860 votes.

CM Channi is also contesting from another seat, Bhadaur. As per latest trends, he is trailing from there also by a margin of 9,909 votes.

In Bhadaur, AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is currently leading with 19,659 votes secured till now.

