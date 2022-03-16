AAP's Inderbir Singh Nijjar takes oath as protem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday administered oath to Inderbir Singh Nijjar as Protem Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Nijjar is Aam Aadmi Party's newly-elected MLA from Amritsar South who defeated Congress' Inderbir Singh Bolaria in the recently Punjab assembly elections.

The Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to be held on March 17, the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A grand ceremony of the swearing-in was organized at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

As the AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when the party had finished behind Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

