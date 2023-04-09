AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Delhi LG keeps roaming like a tourist", alleges him taking credits of Delhi Govt's work

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena for inspecting various ongoing developmental projects in the city, and said "LG has been coming to see the works done by Delhi government from past some time and pretends as if he is doing all these works by himself."

"It was our greatness that we allowed them to see all these works because he is like a tourist who keep roaming around like he is on a trip to Delhi," Bharadwaj added. Addressing a press conference Bhardwaj also claimed that today we are showing all the proofs of works which are going on since 2017.

Bharadwaj further claimed the Delhi LG has given a major jolt to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image by saying that "a degree is a receipt for money spent is ludicrous" and also credited LG for proving Arvind Kejriwal's allegations on PM Modi's degree.

"LG has proved CM's (Arvind Kejriwal) allegations in which he was saying that PM's degree is not correct otherwise why does the university don't want to show the degree? Now LG is saying that there is no use of a degree and degree is just a way to spend money. So, LG has done such a big damage to PM that no other leader has done yet," claimed APP leader.

"On one hand LG says that there is no need of a degree, but on other hand he wants his secretaries to be degree holders. If a degree is of no use, then LG should pick up its Principal Secretary-Joint Secretary from the road without degree. He wants Secretary with degrees but says CM and PM without degrees will also work," said Bharadwaj further.

On the other hand VK Saxena, on Sunday set June 30 as the deadline to clean the river Yamuna in National Capital, and said he will have no objection if any minister wants to take credit for their work. "River Yamuna will be cleaned in Delhi by June 30. I have no objection if any minister wants to take credit for our work," LG VK Saxena said without naming anyone.

