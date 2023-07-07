AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj says ED reports about attachment of Manish Sisodia's assets wrong

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Thursday, criticized the Enforcement Directorate alleging that the official report relating to former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia's asset attachment in connection with the liquor scam was inaccurate.

"The news is being disseminated in a shameful manner. Along with Manish Sisodia Ji's property, the assets of various businessmen, the biggest wine distributors in the country, were attached. Two flats worth Rs five lakhs and Rs 65 lakhs respectively of Sisodia Ji's were attached. But stating that "Rs 52 crores worth of assets of Manish Sisodia and others were attached", is shameful", said Minister Bharadwaj.

Further, criticising the central government and the ED, he added, "It shows that the central government and the ED have nothing to show in the name of Sisodia Ji's assets. This question is troubling them repeatedly if there has been a scam involving crores of rupees, then there must be something with Manish Sisodia Ji."

"You (ED) attached those properties of his which he already declared during the 2020 elections. You can see the website of the Election Commission, which has mentioned both the flats", added Bharadwaj.

Additionally, he slammed the ED stating, "The central agency should not work in this manner. The ED itself mentioned both of the flats worth Rs 65 lakhs and Rs five lakhs."

Earlier in the day, the ED said, "The Enforcement Directorate (ED), has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 crore belonging to former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and other accused in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam".

Talking about the opposition meeting that was held in Bihar's Patna, he said, "We want the Congress Party to clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance whether it stands with Delhi people or not".

The ordinance relating to the transfer and posting of Group A officers was brought by the central government which suggested the formation of a committee (consisting of the Delhi Chief Minister, chief secretary and the principal home secretary) to hand over the authority of transfer and posting of Group A officers.

