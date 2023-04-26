AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor Unopposed

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was today re-elected Delhi mayor, after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. With this, Ms Oberoi got another term as mayor of Delhi. Ms Rai told the House that she took the step because the election to the standing committee has not been conducted.Congratulating Shelly Oberoi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked her to work hard and meet the expectations of the people.

"Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations," Mr Kejriwal tweeted. The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. The tenure of a mayor has seen extended terms too in the past, Prakash said