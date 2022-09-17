Abhishek Banerjee's 'shot in the head' comment reflects arrogance: BJP MP

Kolkata, Sep 17 Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's recent 'shot in the head' comment is a reflection of the arrogance of a ruler, claimed BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, who is a member of the five-member fact-finding team of the party, which reached West Bengal on Saturday to collect information about the alleged police atrocities on party leaders and workers during BJP's march to state secretariat Nabanna on September 13.

While praising the patience shown by the police in handling the situation during BJP's march to Nabanna, Abhishek Banerjee had said on Wednesday that had he been in the place of the police, he would have shot the 'miscreants' who resorted to vandalism in the head.

"I salute ACP Debojit Chattopadhyay for showing such patience. Had I been at his place, after a police vehicle was torched, I would have shot the miscreants in the head. The police could have easily resorted to firing. But under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the police are restrained," Abhishek Banerjee had said.

On Saturday morning, the members of BJP's fact-finding team first went to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the injured BJP workers admitted there.

From there, the team members went to the residence of senior BJP councilor Meena Devi Purohit, who was also injured on Tuesday and had to be hospitalised for treatment.

Interacting with mediapersons, Brij Lal launched a scathing attack against Abhishek Banerjee for his 'shot in the head' remark.

"Such comments reflect the arrogance of the ruler. However, the people will not tolerate such arrogance and give a fitting reply to the ruling party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Later, another member of the fact-finding team and BJP Lok Sabha member, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, told mediapersons that the West Bengal government will make the biggest mistake if it takes the Union government for granted.

"Everyone in the country has to follow the rule of the land. In coming days, the people of West Bengal will make the state government understand that they will elect only those who can work responsibly. The police and the ruling party have joined hands to suppress democratic movements. They are not even sparing women. But this arrogance and misrule will not continue for long and in the next elections, the ruling party will get a fitting reply," Rathore said.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool legislator Tapas Roy said that the less the BJP leaders speak of ruler's arrogance, the better it is.

"The entire country is suffering because of the arrogance of the ruling party at the Centre," he said.

