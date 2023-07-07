'Action will be taken against gambling operations in Goa': CM Sawant

Panaji, July 7 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government's Home Department will crack down on gambling activities taking place in the coastal state from Saturday (July 8) onwards.

Sawant said this during a live interaction with the general public through a phone-in programme 'Hello Goenkar' on Doordarshan-Panaji.

During the programme, one Pritam Harmalkar brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that gambling activities are seen operating openly in Ponda, which is known as temple town. Harmalkar sought action into the matter.

"Gambling activities like 'Matka' are going on openly along the roadside. Recently people complained about mini casinos, which were raided… but their operations have started again here," Harmalkar complained.

Replying to him, Sawant said: "Not only in Ponda, but action will be taken on such gambling activities wherever they are going on. I am instructing the department to take action from tomorrow."

Recently, the police took action against illegal mini-casinos which were being operated on the outskirts of Ponda city.

Gaming items and cash were seized during the raid. However, locals are venting anger that the activities have started again.

Sources said that 'Matka gambling' activities are being operated in kiosks very near to Ponda police station and other government offices. But no action was taken against them.

"Some have shifted their 'Matka gambling' operations from kiosks to the digital modes, where they manage the transaction on mobile phones," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor