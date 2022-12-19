Additional deployment of manpower, machines at Delhi airport to deal with congestion

New Delhi, Dec 19 Additional deployment of manpower and machines are among the multiple initiatives taken by the authorities concerned to deal with congestion at the Delhi airport, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Additional Traffic Marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion and boards displaying least waiting time along with the entry gate number has been put up at the 'naka' point to guide passengers in advance, Minister of State, Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Besides, display boards installed at all departure entry gates provide real time data regarding waiting time. The information on the same is being shared via social media and awareness posters at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with air ticket/ boarding pass, and identity proof document.

Moreover, dedicated staff has been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers, while two additional entry gates have been opened for passenger entry, deployment of additional manpower by the CISF has been done, and deployment of additional X-ray machines for baggage check has been made, he said.

The initiatives also include monitoring through CCTV and Command Centre, use of 'Count Meter' for crowd management, airport operator advised to reduce flights during the peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals, airlines advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters, air travelers encouraged to use DigiYatra, a biometric-enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology, and airlines advised to have full compliance to barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates, added the Minister.

