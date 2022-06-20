Address anger of youths over Agnipath, Kushwaha urges Centre

Patna, June 20 Amid ongoing war of words between JD-U and BJP leaders over the Agnipath scheme, JD-U Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Monday demanded that the Central government address the anger of youths over it.

He also said that a coordination committee was needed in Bihar NDA to run the government smoothly.

"We need a coordination committee in Bihar NDA. At the same time the Centre should talk to the youths to address their anger on this issue," Kushwaha said.

The statement of Kushwaha came at a time when the relation between the two ruling allies turned sour due to massive violence against Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment. A number of BJP leaders including state President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CM Renu Devi, MLAs Vinay Bihari, Aruna Devi, Dr C.N. Singh and others were facing the heat of agitators, with their houses and vehicles vandalised by mobs.

Following the violence, Jaiswal blamed Bihar Police for its inaction, which had led to massive flare-up and attacks on BJP leaders. In response, JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh not only defended the Nitish Kumar government but also declared that Jaiswal had become "mentally unstable".

Besides Kushwaha, HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also demanded a coordination committee in Bihar NDA.

